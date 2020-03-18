Meet Austin Bauer
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Terry and Mary Bauer
Siblings Names/Ages: Trent 22 Heather 19 Natalie 16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, FFA, one-act, and musical
What is your favorite memory of high school? Hanging out with the boys at practice
What advice can you offer underclassmen? High school is hard and in the end when you’re about ready to graduate remember to push through
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to go into welding at Northeast then continue my career at Mitchell Tech and take machining and start my own business with my brother.