Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Gary and Dawn Nelson
Siblings Names/Ages: Steven 16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Rodeo, Basketball, FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, and Speech
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of highschool was prom in July.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is English, because Mr. B.Dittmer teaches it, he makes Shakespeare's books a bit more interesting.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Sit in the student section at games/meets. Go to Prom and Homecoming. Dress up for Spirit Week. Experience high school and all the fun things that go with it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to go into the Nursing program at Northeast and become an RN. Within five years I hope to be moved out west and have a job in the nursing field.