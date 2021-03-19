Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Jake and Crystin Umphress
Siblings Names/Ages: Mike Matt and Bryna umphress
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball 2 years football 4 years track and field 2 years
What is your favorite memory of high school? When I was in Clearwater in my science class Me and Yyler were messing around, and I went through a glass cabinet and broke it out, and we said we tripped and never got in trouble. Sorry Mrs. Millar
What is your favorite class and why? None I'm over school :)
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don't be like me. Actually get your work done and actually try.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I'm probably going to be a truck driver of some sort.