Meet Alyssa Maughan
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Becky Maughan and Brian Maughan
Siblings Names/Ages: Nicolas 23 and Brianna 17
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
FCA 2 years, FCCLA 4 years, FBLA 4 years, Student Council 1 year, Volleyball 3 years, Basketball 2 years, Track and Field 3 years
What is your favorite memory of high school? Hanging out with friends.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don't stress out and enjoy your highschool life while you can.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Northeast Community College. In five years I plan on having a
steady career and living on my own.