George Loofe of Neligh, who served as the interim principal at Boone Central in Albion for the 2021-22 school year, has been honored with an award for the second time.
Loofe was recognized as the 2021-22 NSASSP Region III Distinguished Principal of the Year. In 2018, he was named Principal of the Year by the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA) before his retirement from Neligh-Oakdale.
As the 2018 Principal of the year while the Neligh-Oakdale high school principal, he was recognized for being outstanding in communicating with students, to parents and for being able to resolve problem situations with tact, diplomacy and fairness.
"He answered our call coming out of retirement after a long tenure at Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools," a spokesperson from Boone Central said.
"Continuing those qualities as a Cardinal, he proved to be more than impactful by providing everlasting support to our staff, while guiding each of us with a cool, calm, and consistent hand. Most importantly he always respected and engaged our students at the highest level, creating a positive and respectful environment for our school."