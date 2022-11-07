An account has been set up at the Bank of Orchard for the John and Jessica Shaver family to help with medical expenses after John and Jason sustained serious injuries in a car accident over the weekend.
According to family members, John is looking to be out of work for possibly up to 6 months due to the severity of his injuries. Jessica will also need to take some time away from being a substitute teacher and para to care for Jason and John until they are able to move around on their own. There will also be many trips to doctor appointments in both Omaha and Sioux City and physical therapy.
Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to:
Shaver Benefit
Bank of Orchard
PO Box 160
Orchard, NE 68764