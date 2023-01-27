A fund has been established for the sons of a Neligh-Oakdale graduate who now lives at Creighton.
The sons of Colby Snodgrass were involved in a serious car accident earlier this week near Prague, which claimed the life of their mother, according to family.
Both of the boys were transferred to UNMC into the PICU. Jaxson has improved greatly while Logan is still fighting to recover. He was life-flighted and expected to be hospitalized for at least a month.
Now as a single parent, Colby will remain at the hospital with his sons. Any donations received will be used to help with medical and travel expenses and bills.
An account has been established at Brunswick State Bank, and a GoFundMe page has also been created.