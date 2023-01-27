Snodgrass

Colby Snodgrass with sons Jaxson and Logan, both of whom have been hospitalized following an accident near Prague.

 Photo Provided By Family

A fund has been established for the sons of a Neligh-Oakdale graduate who now lives at Creighton.

The sons of Colby Snodgrass were involved in a serious car accident earlier this week near Prague, which claimed the life of their mother, according to family. 

