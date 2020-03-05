Two fugitives who had been on the run are now in custody.
According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Department Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson were arrested about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.
They were taken into custody in the vehicle they stole from Stanton on Tuesday by a U.S. Marshal task force and Iowa authorities. They are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed. T
he stolen vehicle taken by Murphree after his escape on Sunday from the Thurston County jail was also recovered earlier this morning in a residential area in Norfolk.
The Sheriff’s office wishes to thank all those involved in their arrest and the public for their assistance and vigilance during these stressful events.