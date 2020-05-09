A freeze warning has been issued for several counties in Northeast Nebraska, including Antelope, Knox, Stanton, Cedar, Platte, Boone Madison, Wayne and Pierce.
According to the National Weather Service, from 3 a.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Sunday, frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possible damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinklers should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, according to the NWS.