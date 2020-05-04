North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County today.
The resident contracted the illness outside of the district in an area with an ongoing outbreak. After conducting contact investigations, it has been determined there is no risk to the communities of Antelope County from this case, according to NCDHD.
The case is in quarantine at home. NCDHD would like to reiterate to our district communities that though this case was contracted outside of the county, district residents should still be cautious and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.
NCDHD would also like to offer some clarification on a misclassification of a case in Pierce County. Today, during a site update on the DHHS COVID-19 Case Map an additional case in Pierce County was added. There is not an additional case in Pierce County to report today and the DHHS COVID-19 Case Map will be adjusted.
NCDHD would like to remind our district communities it was announced from the office of Governor Ricketts new Directed Health Measures (DHM) for the NCDHD area are effective today, May 4th. New guidance is available on the DHHS website as well as the NCDHD Facebook page.