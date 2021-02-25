Antelope County is in a flood watch for an ice jam through Monday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, several counties along the Elkhorn River, including Antelope, are in the watch. Temperatures averaging in the 40s and 50s through the weekend will continue to melt snow, which will go into the river system. This extra water combined with thinning of river ice may cause ice break up and eventual ice jams.
According to Antelope County Road Superintendent Aaron Boggs, there is no immediate threat in the county at this time.