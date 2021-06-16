Five people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident west of Clearwater on Tuesday afternoon.
After a pickup collided with a van at the intersection of Highway 275 and the Orchard Road, both drivers and three passengers were taken to Antelope Memorial Hospital by Orchard and Clearwater Rescue units. Their injuries did not appear to be serious, according to Sheriff Bob Moore.
Others responding to the scene were the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Neligh Police Department.
More details will be added to this story as they become available.