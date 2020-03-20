Five delegates from Pope John were selected to represent Elgin and Petersburg at Cornhusker Girls State.
Allyson Selting, Harlie Bode, Alyssa Burenheide, Marissa Preister and Skylar Reestman were the honorees chosen.
(representative-Petersburg) Marissa Preister is the daughter of Scott and Kay Preister. She is involved in volleyball, dance, one act, musical, National Honor Society, co-president of Junior Right to Life, FFA chapter officer, and student council officer.
(representative-Petersburg) Harlie Bode is the daughter of Ted & Tammy Bode. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, one act, musical, Junior Right to Life, student council, and FFA chapter officer.
(alternate-Elgin) Skylar Reestman is the daughter of Ryan and Jessica Reestman. She is involved in volleyball, golf, dance, one-act, speech, musical, choir, band, National Honor Society, and the Junior Right to Life.
(representative-Elgin) Alyssa Burenheide is the daughter of Julie and Gary Schiltmeyer of Elgin and Lee and Chanda Burenheide of Howells. I am involved in volleyball, cheer, One Act, speech, musical, choir, liturgy group, FFA chapter officer, and Jr. Right to Life co-president.
(representative-Elgin) Allyson Selting is the daughter of Lynn and Amy Selting. She is involved in Volleyball, Basketball, Dance, One Act, Musical, Speech, Student Council, National Honor Society, Jr. Right to Life, Choir, and FFA chapter officer.