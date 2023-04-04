National qualifiers

Five Neligh-Oakdale students punched their tickets to the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference.

Vivienne Miller, Haylee Raygoza, Elizabeth Miller, Noelle See and Josslyn Hoefer all qualified for nationals with their STAR projects at state this week. The national conference is July 2-6 in Denver, Colo.

