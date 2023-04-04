Five Neligh-Oakdale students punched their tickets to the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
Vivienne Miller, Haylee Raygoza, Elizabeth Miller, Noelle See and Josslyn Hoefer all qualified for nationals with their STAR projects at state this week. The national conference is July 2-6 in Denver, Colo.
Career investigation Level 1 - Vivienne Miller, gold state champion
Chapter in Review Display Level 1 - Haylee Raygoza, gold state champion
Chapter in Review Portfolio Level 1 - Elizabeth Miller and Noelle See, Gold State Runner - up
Sports & Nutrition Level 1 - Josslyn Hoefer, Silver State Runner Up
Other Neligh-Oakdale accomplishments at state FCCLA included:
State Chapter Award - Gold
Knowledge tests:
Haddi Heckert- FCCLA knowledge test 2nd-senior
Jaquelin Luna-Duran- FCCLA Knowledge 1st- junior
Ashley Caballero- FCCLA Knowledge 3rd- senior
Noelle See- Parliamentary Procedure Junior 1st place