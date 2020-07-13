North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of six (6) additional COVID-19 cases.
- Four (4) cases in Antelope County, though not all contact related to one another, are result of direct contacts with positive cases. All direct contacts have been contacted and asked to quarantine. All cases are at home in isolation.
- One (1) case in Antelope County is due to community spread which has been present in the county. The case is in isolation at home. All direct contacts have been contacted and asked to quarantine.
- One (1) case in Knox county is result from community spread which has been present in the county. The case is currently at home in isolation and the investigation on this case is ongoing.
NCDHD would like report three (3) additional recoveries. One (1) in Rock County and two (2) in Knox County.
Case count update as of 7/13/2020 at 5:00 PM: 67 Total Cases (TC), 47 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 16 R: 8, D: 1
Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1
Knox: TC: 28 R: 25
Brown: TC: 0
Pierce: TC: 12 R: 7
Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1
Rock: TC: 2, R: 2
Holt: TC: 5 R: 3