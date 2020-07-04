About 75 youth participated in the annual fishing contest Saturday morning at Penn Lake.
Due to social distancing, there were no weigh-ins; however, every youth received a prize, candy and soda from the Neligh Young Men's Club.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
About 75 youth participated in the annual fishing contest Saturday morning at Penn Lake.
Due to social distancing, there were no weigh-ins; however, every youth received a prize, candy and soda from the Neligh Young Men's Club.