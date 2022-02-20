Firefighters from Neligh and Oakdale responded to a grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:40 p.m., a fire was reported along Highway 14 about half mile south of the Oakdale cut across or 4 miles south of Neligh.
The fire was in the east ditch and never threatened any structures. There were no injuries from the fire, which was contained within a few minutes of the firefighters' arrival.
Firefighters continued to water down the area and look for hotspots for an additional 15 minutes.
Those responding were the Antelope County Sheriff's Department, Neligh Fire Department and Oakdale Fire Department
View more photos here: https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p269748616