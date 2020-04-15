A fire south of Oakdale was reported on Wednesday afternoon.
A burn permit had been issued for a controlled burn; however, the owner called for assistance after it started to spread.
More details will be added to this story as they become available.
Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 6:57 pm
