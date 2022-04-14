The Antelope County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one fatality from Thursday morning's house fire in Oakdale.
Linda R. James, 74, of 601 Walter Street, was found in the residence and pronounced deceased by EMS on the scene, according to Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore.
Moore said a 911 call was received at 7:47 by a female walking who spotted smoke and fire coming from the residence. Fire departments from Oakdale and Neligh responded. James was found inside and removed from the residence by firefighters.
The fire is being investigated by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office and Antelope County Sheriff Office. An autopsy has been requested by Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.