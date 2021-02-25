Thirty-eight years in the business has garnered Al Stelling the experience to know what he is talking about.
One thing that Al knows and is most passionate about is being more than insurance.
“My staff and myself take pride in getting to know our clients and their family and learning about the reasons they have chosen us to protect what matters most to them,” says Stelling.
Throughout his career, it has always been about more than a policy number. Al has enjoyed watching families grow and is now watching those children have families of their own.
Al is supported by a staff that consists of Sarah Ahlers and Jamie Hupp. Whether you stop in or call, they strive to provide personalized and compassionate service to each and every client.
Being a multi-line agency allows Stelling’s office the ability to combine everything that matters most into one policy, with one premium, and all in one place. “If you live in town, or have a large farming operation, we have the ability to help simplify your insurance while getting to know you along the way.”
Al’s office knows that choosing a company and finding people you trust is a big decision but, it doesn’t have to be a hard one. “Talking about insurance can turn a lot of people away, our goal is to make it simple for you,” says Stelling. Al’s office is a one-stop shop for anything and everything related to insurance. If you have a need, they have you covered. In addition to home, farm and auto his office also deals with life, health, business and investments.
To meet with Al, Sarah or Jamie to discuss what matters to you contact the Farm Bureau office at 402-887-4880.