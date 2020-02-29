Al Stelling started his career with Farm Bureau Financial Services in 1983 and is working on 37 years in the insurance business. The office is located at 104 W 11th, along highway 275, with office hours from 8:30 - 4:30 Monday thru Friday, or anytime someone needs assistance. The staff along with Al includes Sarah Ahlers and Jamie Hupp.
We are a multiline agency with emphasis on Ag Insurance and Estate/Succession planning. Al is an Ag Master Certified agent with Farm Bureau due to his knowledge and experience in the rural insurance market. He also entered his CLU and ChFC designations through the American College. This qualifies him to work with estate, succession and wealth management planning for his clients.
Taking care of all insurance needs town or country can be provided by my agency. We invite anyone who wishes to discuss their insurance call or stop by the office for assistance.
Farm Bureau will be hosting a Farm Safety program in June. The welfare of farmers in the area is important to us. Servicing our client’s needs is our number one priority to building long-term relationships.