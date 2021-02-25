Are you over the age of 55 and just tested positive for COVID-19? Call your primary care provider. A one-time infusion of monoclonal antibody therapy could greatly reduce your likelihood for being hospitalized from the virus.
“While some people experience mild to no symptoms from COVID-19, others can become critically-ill and even die from the virus,” said Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, an infectious disease physician at Faith Regional Health Services.
The drugs called bamlanivimab and casirivimab/imdevimab were issued for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and began being administered to patients at Faith Regional in late-November. While not a cure, the antibody treatment works to reduce the amount of virus in the person’s body. If given early enough, in the course of the disease, this treatment could prevent patients from progressing to the point of needing to be hospitalized. The drug is administered through an IV infusion and is available at Faith Regional as well as other area hospitals.
The biggest key is to get the infusion before severe symptoms set in, within 10 days of symptom onset.
“It’s best to have the infusion as soon you have symptoms,” said Mensah. “You can’t wait and ride it out to see if severe symptoms set in. By this time, the treatment won’t work. As soon as you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. If positive, call your primary care provider for a referral.”
Currently, individuals aged 55 or older qualify for the infusion. Others that meet the criteria include:
Adults between the ages of 18 and 55 years of age and
• have a body mass index (BMI) ≥35, or
• have chronic kidney disease, or
• have diabetes, or
• have immunosuppressive disease, or
•are currently receiving immuno-suppressive treatment, or
• have cardiovascular disease, or
• have hypertension, or
• have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory disease.
Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 years of age and have:
• high BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender, or
• sickle cell disease, or
• congenital or acquired heart disease, or
• neurodevelopmental disorders, for example, cerebral palsy, or
• a medical-related technological dependence, for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy,
or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19), or
• asthma, reactive airway or other chronic respiratory disease that requires daily medication for control.
As treatment options become more readily available and vaccine distribution has begun, Faith Regional encourages everyone to remain vigilant in their cooperation to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds and gatherings, and washing your hands frequently. These practices when combined have proven to be the most effective in slowing the spread.
For more information about the antibody treatment, visit frhs.org.