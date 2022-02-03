Faith King, a junior at Summerland Public Schools, is this year’s school winner in the Poetry Out Loud national recitation competition. She will compete virtually in the state competition, to be held later this month.
Poetry Out Loud got its start in 2005 when a generous donor left their estate to the Poetry Foundation with instructions to make quality poetry more accessible to high school students. Each year, the Poetry Foundation, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, gives away scholarships totaling $50,000 at the national level.
School winners advance to preliminary rounds at the state level and if qualifying, go on to compete at the state final level. The state winner competes at the national level, which will be held virtually this year.