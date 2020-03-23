Ewing Public Schools will not return to “Normal School Operations” for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, according to Greg Appleby Principal at Ewing Public Schools.
"This was a difficult decision to make, but please understand we made this decision with direction from the Nebraska Department of Education, the North Central District Health Department, and other schools within Educational Service Unit #8," Appleby said.
This week, he said Ewing will continue “Enrichment Activities” for all students and our Teaching Staff will be working this week to provide a “Continuity of Learning” Plan to be implemented starting on April 1st and continuing for the remainder of this school term up to May 19th. For Seniors, this plan will continue until May 1st.
More information on the Continuity of Learning Plan will be forthcoming later this week or early next week.
"We know this is a significant hardship for students, staff, parents, and the community; however, no one could have seen the impact that COVID-19 would have on our nation," Appleby said. "We sincerely hope you and your families remain well and safe. We hope that ALL of us can return to “normal” as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and understanding."