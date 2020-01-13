An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Ewing on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Donations will be accepted from 12-6 p.m. at the Ewing United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, located at 119 N. Spruce St.
