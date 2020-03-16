Ewing Public Schools will be closed from March 17-30, 2020 due to COVID-19. At this time classes will resume on March 31.
Further decisions about school closure will be communicated to all through media channels, Facebook, and our JMC message system. We have made this difficult decision after consulting with Health Department officials this morning as well as area schools in the ESU 8 service unit.
Please fill out a lunch survey on our school website www.ewingpublicschools.org by 7 a
m on Tuesday. This will be for 2 weeks of lunches to be picked up at school from 11:30 – 12:30 each day. Please use the gym back door.