Due to the Covid-19 restrictions on gathering and not knowing what they will be in July, the Ewing Young Members have decided to postpone the 150th Summer FunFest Celebration that was rescheduled for July 10,11, and 12th.
"Although it was a very tough decision, the safety of our small community is very important to us," the committee stated.
Little Texas, with Hi-Fi Hangover and the 150th plus 1 celebration will be held next year May 28, 29, and 30, 2021.
Letters will be sent out to sponsors giving them options on their contributions.