Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, Hoerle will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.