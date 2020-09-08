Ewing Candidates

Summerland Public Schools at Ewing has announced its homecoming candidates and attendants. 

The coronation will be for all three locations. There will not be a homecoming parade, dance, or large get together at the school. Dress up days are listed below the candidates and attendants.  

Summerland (Ewing Location)

Freshmen: Ellie Dougherty & Barrett Stearns

Sophomores: Emma Funk & Austin Muff

Juniors: Natalie Stallbaum & Luis Mendoza

Seniors: Dalton Rotherham, Trevor Stamp, Kimberly McAllister, Kyra Nilson, Allison Schrunk, Brenna Wagner

Ewing's Homecoming Court

Dress up Days and Themes:

Ewing

Poster Theme is Famous Cities

Monday - Movie Day

Tuesday - Duo Day

Wednesday - Worker Day

Thursday - USA Day

Friday -  Bobcat Color Day

Elementary 

Monday - Disney Character Day

Wednesday - Crazy Hat & Socks Day

Friday - Bobcat Day

