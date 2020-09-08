Summerland Public Schools at Ewing has announced its homecoming candidates and attendants.
The coronation will be for all three locations. There will not be a homecoming parade, dance, or large get together at the school. Dress up days are listed below the candidates and attendants.
Summerland (Ewing Location)
Freshmen: Ellie Dougherty & Barrett Stearns
Sophomores: Emma Funk & Austin Muff
Juniors: Natalie Stallbaum & Luis Mendoza
Seniors: Dalton Rotherham, Trevor Stamp, Kimberly McAllister, Kyra Nilson, Allison Schrunk, Brenna Wagner
Dress up Days and Themes:
Ewing
Poster Theme is Famous Cities
Monday - Movie Day
Tuesday - Duo Day
Wednesday - Worker Day
Thursday - USA Day
Friday - Bobcat Color Day
Elementary
Monday - Disney Character Day
Wednesday - Crazy Hat & Socks Day
Friday - Bobcat Day