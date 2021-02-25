Moving into the future with Internet banking has been a big leap for the Ewing Bank Branch of Chambers State Bank.
Within the last year, the branch has moved forward with online loan production, utilizing technology for with more of their documents, according to Kirk Knapp.
The Ewing Bank consists of the management team of Kirk Knapp, Scott Young, and Connie Kaczor.
Speaking for the management team, Knapp said, “We are moving more toward Internet banking, as we are kind of one of the last ones to move quickly into Internet banking. We are trying to get everything as automated as we can.”
The bank remains a branch of the Chambers State Bank. Everything is run through the Chambers Branch. Having a bank in a small community keeps the relationships strong for its customers.
“We are still considered a small town bank,” Knapp said. “We want to bring people in to still have contact and relationship with them.”
In addition to online banking, the Ewing Bank has been discussing a future remodel project. The bank received a vault door within the last year but has had its same interior since 1991. A remodel of the Ewing Bank would bring the bank to a more modern and advanced branch, Knapp said.
Another option for moving forward with banking is the possibility of placing a drive-up window into the bank, which would give customers quicker access but still keep the relationship with them intact.