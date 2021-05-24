Neligh citizens are not the only ones who have recognized the building improvements at Educational Service Unit 8.
The local ESU was named as a statewide winner of the Façade Improvement Project Award of Excellence from Nebraska Main Street Network for its 2019 building improvements.
Elizabeth Chase from the Nebraska Main Street Network presented the award Monday afternoon to Administrator Corey Dahl and Business Manager Elleah Wiebelhaus.
Economic Development Director Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, who nominated the project, was also on hand for the presentation.
