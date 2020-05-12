The Ewing Young Members recently received a $1,000 donation from the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District toward the community's 150th Anniversary Celebration with the Summer FunFest.
Accepting the check was Rita Anson and Josh Napier.
Anson said Craig Bollwitt of the Ewing Young Members suggested asking ERPPD for a donation. They were notified by Sara Ahlers, a trustee with the ERPPD Community Development Fund. Due to the COVID-19 situation, ERPPD was not able to present the check in person.
The Ewing Young Members thanked the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District for this generous donation and encouraged clubs, fire departments and organizations to check into the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District Community Development Fund.