An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Monica Ann Ohara.
Monica Ann Ohara (51) a white female, 5'4", 275lbs, blonde hair, & blue eyes, of Petersburg has a history of mental illness and has been reported missing. Ohara was last seen at about 6:00 PM in the Albion area driving a white 2012 Chevy Colorado bearing NE farm plates 23-577T southbound on NE Hwy 14. If you see Ohara, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at (402) 395-2144.
This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop B, Troop C
For more information visit our website at http://nsp.ne.gov/ema