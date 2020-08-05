UPDATE: UPDATE: Jan Lemaster has been located.
* * *
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Jan Lemaster.
The Omaha Police Department is requesting the public's assistance to locate Jan Lemaster, an 86 year old white female. She is 5'4" 135 with Grey hair. She may be driving a light blue 2005 Buick Lesabre 4dr NE lic UWY170. Lemaster suffers from dementia and should not be driving. If you see Jan Lemaster or this vehicle please call 911 or the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636.
This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop H.
