The BoysTown Police Department is attempting to locate, Patrick L Haney, Jr. who is a 16 years old, black male, approximately 5’ 6" tall, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Haney suffers from a serious medical condition that could be life threatening.
Haney is missing from the 200 block of Maher Drive, Boys Town, Nebraska. He was last seen at 11:00 pm on March 26, 2020, wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.
If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the BoysTown Police Department at 800-835-1468 immediately.