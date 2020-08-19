Elkhorn Valley Schools has four new teachers for the 2020-21 school year.
Teachers include Dylan Kaup and Hayley Stamp as student-teachers and Heather Atkins, PE and elementary title, and Shana Cornett, elementary music.
