At the recommendation of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, Elkhorn Valley Schools will be closed for the next 10 school days. There will be no school or school related activities from 3.17.2020 through 3.30.2020. We currently plan to resume school on 3.31.2020. To read the letter from the ELVPHD please click here.
Keep in mind a school closure will also include access to the facilities after hours. Access to the weight room and '87 gym will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.
During this time of closure, Elkhorn Valley Schools plans to provide lunch to those parents who request it for your child(ren). We ask that you contact Mary in the office at 402-368-5301 by 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, March 17 if wish your child to receive a sack lunch. Currently, we plan to have the meals available between 12:00-12:30 p.m in Tilden at the East entrance of the school and in Meadow Grove at the fire hall. This service will begin on Wednesday, March, 18.
We are currently working through our options to provide supplemental enrichment materials to students during the time of closure. More information will be provided later this week.
These are unprecedented times. We ask for your support in our efforts to aid the health departments and heath care facilities in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Please encourage your children to limit their social interactions during the closure.