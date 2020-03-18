Elkhorn Valley School will open its doors for students to pick up school materials and laptops and clean out lockers, according to school officials.
--School enrichment materials for ALL EV students should be picked from the School Commons on Thursday, March 19, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and again on Friday, March 20, from 8:00 to 12:00 noon. Both the east and the west doors to the Commons will be open.
--Laptops will be passed out to JH students and those students who did not sign up to take their computers during the school year.
--All students will need to clean out their personal lockers as well as their gym locker during this time.
--Teachers will not be in the building during this time but will be available through their school email. All parents will be contacted next week by their child’s teachers.
--Please be sure to check the NEW school website at elkhornvalleyschools.org to get the most recent updates.