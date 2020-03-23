Based on the recommendations from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Dr. Blomstedt, Commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education, Elkhorn Valley Schools will be suspending normal operations for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
This means students will not be returning to the school building for a normal school day. Students will be expected to continue engaging in the learning activities provided by their teachers each week.
"The teachers and administrators will be working very hard to maintain a continuity of learning for our students through the remainder of the school year," Supt. Darin Hahne said. "These are unprecedented times in education."
Hahne asked parents for your support as they work through alternative learning models to meet the needs of all their students. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.
"Please communicate with the teachers and administrators if you have any questions," he said. "We may not have all the answers at this time, but we will do our best."