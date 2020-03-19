On Wednesday, Elkhorn Valley started offering sack lunches to go for its students and will now begin remote learning as well.
Those interested in picking up lunches may contact the school.
Patti Novicki presented the remote learning plan on Thursday:
Parents: We will be doing enrichment lessons/activities while school is not in session - teachers will not be introducing new material. We won’t be creating busy work. We will be thinking of ways to use technology in creative ways to allow for learning to still take place. Tips: know your goals; go clutter free; keep your enrichments lessons short, sweet, simple; engage learners!
Secondary Students: Teachers must come up with enrichment/review activities on a weekly basis. Grades 7-12 students will work on enrichments/reviews a week at a time.
Elementary Students: Teachers will create enrichment/review activities for their classes. This might include reading, math, social studies, and a “special” (physical education, art, music) class.
The Tilden Public Library will have free WiFi access outside the library. If it becomes necessary, a connection will be available if you need to sit outside the library and work. This connection is courtesy of Sparklight. The library in Meadow Grove is also offering free WiFi...please reach out to the library in Meadow Grove for more details.
As situations change with COVID-19, so will the expectations of the teachers and students. If the school must close for a longer period of time that is currently scheduled, we will notify parents of the next step in the process of remote learning.
At this time, we want to extend a sincere thank you to all of the parents, guardians, and any other persons who have assisted and will be assisting in the remote learning process. This is unchartered waters for all of us, and we know there will be bumps along the way. If you have any questions please feel free to contact the school.