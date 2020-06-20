Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.