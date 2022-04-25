Elkhorn Valley Schools held an elementary color run on Saturday morning.
Students in grades preschool through 6th grade with grades being broken down into preschool through 2nd grade running after the 3rd through 6th grade. Freddy the Falcon was there to start the run with the students and their families.
Faculty and student volunteers stationed themselves throughout the course to throw colored powder on the runners.
New 2 U donated the t-shirts for the runners and Carhart Lumber of Tilden donated donuts for the volunteers.
Click the link for photos of the event. https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p882892447?customize=3