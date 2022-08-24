Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 2:41 pm
It was a back and forth battle in Spalding.
The family of Al Haines is requesting a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on Aug. 28.
Seniors selected as the 2022 Elkhorn Valley Homecoming Royalty are:
Queen candidates: Delilah Harper, Rylee Herbert, Samantha Hobbs, Alexis Lind and Brooke Wilcox.
King candidates: Peyton Bromley, Nate Halsey, Brendyn Ollendick, Tristan Smith and Carter Werner.
Kindergarten escorts are Hattie Dittmer and Kohlson Werner and the senior Emcees are Kody Qualset and Jaryn Palmer.
Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, September 2 with coronation at 2 p.m. in the gym.