Elkhorn Valley has announced its royal court for Homecoming 2021.
Queen candidates are Carney Black, Bria Gale, Aneesa Halsey, Mariah Hansen and Kenzie Mosel. King candidates are Reed Bennett, Walter Furstenau, Zack Hartl, Conner Larson and Carter Rautenberg. Kindergarten attendants are Hayden Black and Hunter Grosserode.
Click the following link for more photos:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p477922376?customize=3
Coronation is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. in the gym. The Homecoming dance is set for that night from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Admission is $3 and pizza will be served.
Dress up days:
Monday, Sept. 13: 101 Dalmatians Day: (Dress like you're 101 years old)
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Tacky Tourist
Wednesday, Sept. 15: 80s
Thursday, Sept. 16: Dynamic Disney Duo
Friday, Sept. 17: Green and White Day (Wear green and white clothes.)