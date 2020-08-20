Elkhorn Valley has announced its royal court for Homecoming 2020.
Queen candidates are KayLeigh Fernau, Kendra Larsen, Ashleigh Nelson, Victoria Sierra and Ruth Vigil. King candidates are Hunter Bennett, Gavyn Clause, Adam Miller, Braedyn Ollendick and Ben Wilcox. Kindergarten escorts are Kinsley Werner and Tucker Bennett. Emcees are Brianna Maughan and Caden Reikofski.
Coronation is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. in the gym. The Homecoming dance is set for that night from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Pizza will be served and only Elkhorn Valley students will be allowed into the dance.
Dress up days:
Monday, Aug. 24: Bandana Colors Day: (Wear as much of the assigned color given to your class: 12-Black, 11-Purple, 10-Blue, 9-Pink, 7&8-Red)
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Wild, Wild West Day: (Dress up as cowboy or cowgirl.)
Wednesday, Aug. 26: We’re All In This Together Day (You are free to decide what this means.)
Thursday, Aug. 27: On The Farm Day (Be something you’d find on a farm.)
Friday, Aug. 28: Green and White Day (Wear green and white clothes.)