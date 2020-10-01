A Summerland senior has been named one of the 48 finalists for Believers and Achievers, sponsored by U.S. Bank® and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Eli Thiele is the son of Jim and Leenda Thiele of Clearwater.
From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank® to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 25, 2021.
These students will be recognized via an NSAA social media campaign throughout the 2020-2021 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank® branches throughout the state. All of the students nominated for the Believers & Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools.