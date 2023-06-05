Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 11:36 am
A Bobcat sprinter has been added to the 2023 signing class for Wayne State College men’s track and field.
The family of John C. and Corinne Frey is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was united in marriage on June 1, 1963 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Cards may be sent to 53293 848 Road Tilden, NE 68781.
There were three fun-filled days of activities at the 2023 Elgin Vetch Days celebration.
Our photographers captured thousands of photos at the events.
Click the link below to see the photo gallery:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p527550579?customize=3