Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Our Newspapers:
Windy with snow showers this afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 17, 2020 @ 11:29 am
The basketball game between EPPJ and Stuart that was scheduled to be played in Stuart tonight at 5 p.m. has been cancelled due to weather.
The family of Lavonne Kohl would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on January 20th.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Elgin and St. Boniface will not have school Friday, Jan. 17, due to the weather.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.