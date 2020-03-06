UPDATE: The manhunt has ended. Click here for details.
Law enforcement are scouring Elgin tonight, and residents are asked to lock their doors and pull their vehicle keys as a manhunt continues for juvenile female.
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Elgin Police, Neligh Police, Wheeler County Sheriff's Department and Nebraska State Patrol are currently patrolling the community.
The Antelope County Sheriff's Department confirmed they have two individuals in custody and believe a female is on foot in Elgin in connection with a stolen vehicle from Kearney. The female has red hair and is 16-17 years old. Clothing is not known at this time.
The juveniles are believed to be from the Youth Regional Treatment Center in Kearney, where the vehicle was stolen from.
More details will be released when made available.