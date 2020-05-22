Elgin Public has set its graduation for the Class of 2020.
Supt. Dan Polk said the EPS graduation will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m.
"With the new directed health measure by the governor, which starts June 1, the Elgin Public Schools has received permission from the state, the Nebraska Department of Education and the North Central Health Department to now hold an in-person graduation in the gym on Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m.," he said.
The measure states that you can have 25% of your facilities capacity present as long as in groups no larger than 6 and all groups social distancing at 6 feet apart.
"In our situation that means up to 200 people allowed to attend the graduation," Polk said.
He said instead of a row per graduate, as is normal practice, the graduates will have a "broken row" of 12 chairs.
"Any more people attending per graduate will have to be one of the first 110 at the gym prior to the ceremony," Polk said. "We ask that when you arrive you quickly find your seat so there is no temptation to congregate anywhere."
After the ceremony there will be a drive through reception line from south to north in the east parking lot behind the gym building — weather permitting. If there is bad weather, there will be no receiving line. Masks are encouraged but not required.
"We are thrilled to be able to have a timely and yet in person ceremony to honor the class of 2020," he said.